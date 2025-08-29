Five aspirants file nominations for NPP presidential primary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that five aspirants have successfully filed their nominations to contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Presidential Elections Committee said the aspirants include former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The Committee recalled that nominations were officially opened on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by the General Secretary on behalf of the National Council for party members interested in vying for the flagbearer position.

It assured party members and the public that the process would be conducted in a transparent, credible, and fair manner, in line with the party’s constitution and regulations.

The NPP presidential primary is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

By: Jacob Aggrey