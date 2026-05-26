University of Ghana to launch UGA Network App, reconnecting its Global Alumni Community

For generations of graduates, the University of Ghana has shaped some of life’s most meaningful moments.

It is where lifelong friendships were formed, marriages began, business ideas took shape, partnerships were built, entrepreneurs nurtured, and identities discovered.

UG became a shared home, one that inspired pride and a deep sense of belonging. Yet, as the years pass and life takes alumni into different careers, countries, and seasons, many gradually lose touch with the University and with one another.

On 28 May 2026, the University of Ghana will officially launch the University of Ghana Global Alumni Network (UGA Network) App, a digital platform designed to foster and strengthen lifelong connections between the University and its alumni worldwide.

The launch, scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana, marks a significant shift in alumni engagement and development, from fragmented, informal networks to a single, trusted, and official digital home for all Legonites.

For years, alumni engagement has largely depended on WhatsApp groups, social media pages, and independent alumni groups.

While these channels have kept conversations alive, they have also created fragmentation, making it difficult to maintain accurate records, share official updates, and mobilise alumni for mentorship, networking, and institutional development.

The UGA Network App was developed to address this gap.

It provides a secure platform where alumni can register, verify their alumni status, update their profiles, reconnect with classmates and year groups, and stay informed about university and alumni initiatives, all in one place.

At the heart of the UGA Network App is a simple idea: alumni should never feel like outsiders to the University they helped build.

Designed with alumni experiences in mind, the platform makes it easy to rediscover old bonds, build new professional relationships, participate in alumni events, and contribute meaningfully to the University’s advancement.

Whether a recent graduate navigating early career decisions or a seasoned professional seeking to give back, the app creates space for every alum to belong and participate.

The UGA Network App is the official alumni engagement platform of the University of Ghana, managed by the Institutional Advancement Directorate, in collaboration with the Information Technology Directorate.

Built on a verified and secure alumni database, the platform protects personal information while ensuring credibility and trust for users.

As the University prepares to unveil the UGA Network App, alumni are invited to register, reconnect, and belong.