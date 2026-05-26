Black Stars open camp in Cardiff ahead of Wales friendly

The Black Stars have opened camp in Cardiff ahead of next week’s international friendly against Wales.

The team is being taken through training drills by head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Thirteen players trained at Dragon Park on Monday, with others expected to join the squad on Tuesday.

They include Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Benjamin Asare, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, and Alidu Seidu.

The Black Stars will train in Cardiff for one week ahead of the international friendly against Wales on Tuesday, June 2, before traveling to the United States of America.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will use the period to assess his players before naming his final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Twenty-six players will be submitted to FIFA on Monday, June 1, as mandated by the competition regulations.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group L with Panama, England, and Croatia. They will open their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their other group matches.