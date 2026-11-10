Former Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah announces retirement

Former Ghanaian international defender Jonathan Mensah has announced his retirement from professional football after a career spanning several countries and more than a decade with the Black Stars.

The 35-year-old made the announcement in an emotional retirement message, reflecting on his journey from Ghana to playing professionally in South Africa, Italy, Spain, France, Russia and the United States.

Mensah described representing Ghana as the greatest honour of his career, highlighting his contribution to the country’s U20 team that won the African Championship and FIFA U20 World Cup.

He recalled representing the senior national team at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups, earning 70 international caps in the process.

Throughout his club career, the defender featured for several teams, including Ashanti Gold, Free State Stars, Udinese, Granada, Evian Thonon Gaillard, FC Anzhi Makhachkala, Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes and New England Revolution.

He expressed gratitude to his former teammates, coaches, managers and supporters, particularly the Columbus Crew family in Ohio, which he described as a home for himself and his family.

Mensah acknowledged the sacrifices of his wife, children, parents and siblings, saying their support had been instrumental throughout his football journey.

Although he is bringing his playing career to an end, the former Black Stars defender said he intends to remain involved in football through youth development, community service and mentoring the next generation.

He added that his passion for football would continue as he looks forward to serving others and making an impact beyond the game.

“The boots may be hung up, but the mission continues,” he wrote.

By: Jacob Aggrey