Hearts of Oak withdraws from 2026 GHALCA Top 4 tournament

Accra Hearts of Oak has withdrawn from the 2026 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament, citing a clash with the club’s existing programmes and preparations for the new league season.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the club explained that the scheduled dates for the tournament conflicted with other programmes it had already agreed to.

The club also expressed concern about the tournament being held close to the start of the new league season.

According to Hearts of Oak, participating at this time could affect its preparations and other commitments ahead of the new season.

The club said it had earlier engaged GHALCA and requested a change in the tournament dates to allow it to participate.

“Unfortunately, those efforts did not materialize into a change of schedule,” the club stated.

Hearts of Oak said after carefully considering the situation, it had concluded that withdrawing from the competition was the most appropriate decision.

The club, however, expressed appreciation to GHALCA for its efforts in organising the 2026 Top 4 tournament and wished the association and the participating clubs a successful competition.

It stressed that the decision would not affect its relationship with GHALCA.

“Hearts of Oak remains committed to maintaining its cordial relationship and continued collaboration with GHALCA and the wider Ghana football community,” the statement added.

The withdrawal means Hearts of Oak will not feature in the 2026 edition of the competition, which brings selected Ghanaian clubs together for competitive matches ahead of the new league season.

By: Jacob Aggrey