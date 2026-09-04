Ashanti Region crowned 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Champions after seven-goal thriller

Ashanti Region have been crowned champions of the 2026 MTN Elite U-19 Championship after edging defending champions Eastern Region 4-3 in a pulsating final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The final provided a fitting climax to 11 days of exciting football, delivering a seven-goal thriller at the GFA Technical Centre on Friday.

In a contest full of attacking intent and drama, Eastern Region fought back three times but Ashanti held their nerve to dethrone the holders and send the trophy to Kumasi.

Ashanti made a blistering start and took the lead in the 7th minute through Mohammed Dayvon. Eastern responded quickly, with Umar Archraf levelling matters in the 12th minute.

Issah Seidu restored Ashanti’s advantage six minutes later, but Tetteh Narh again drew Eastern level at 2-2 before the break in what was a fiercely contested first half.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Elvis Kwarteng put Ashanti ahead for the third time in the 78th minute with a performance that would later earn him the Final’s Most Valuable Player award.

Eastern refused to give up and equalised again three minutes later to make it 3-3, setting up a tense finish.

But their joy was short-lived. Substitute Emmanuel Boateng struck the winner in the 82nd minute to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory for Ashanti.

Eastern piled on pressure in the closing stages, but Raphael Amankwah’s side stayed resolute to see out the win.

The triumph capped an impressive campaign for Ashanti, who showed consistency and resilience throughout the tournament.

Individual Honours

Elvis Kwarteng was named Most Valuable Player of the final, while Central Region’s Desmond Korlettey was adjudged Overall Most Valuable Player after winning four MVP awards during the tournament.

Central Region also picked up the Fair Play award, while Ashanti’s Raphael Amankwah was named Best Coach.

Kelvin Osei Owusu of Ashanti won Best Goalkeeper, with Greater Accra’s Dennis Adjei finishing as Top Scorer with six goals.

The closing ceremony was led by Chairman of the Championship Committee, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, and MTN representative Andy Cofie, joined by Executive Council members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel, Juvenile Committee Vice-Chairman Samuel Anim Addo and Black Satellites head coach Maxwell Konadu.

Reserved exclusively for Second Division players, the championship once again proved a vital platform for discovering and showcasing Ghana’s next generation of talent.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme