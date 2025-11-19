Former Ghana Football Legends pay courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament

A delegation of former Ghana football legends on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to express gratitude for his support during the recent Democracy Cup celebrations.

Led by ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwa Mireku, the group conveyed its appreciation for the Speaker’s continued backing of initiatives honouring Ghana’s football heritage.

Speaker Bagbin highlighted football’s growing economic significance, noting that the sport is no longer just entertainment but a viable business sector.

He called for expanded opportunities for retired players and urged the delegation to remain engaged in promoting the Democracy Cup.