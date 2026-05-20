Black Starlets turn attention to South Africa

The Black Starlets have shifted focus to their decisive final Group D encounter against South Africa tomorrow in the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s narrowly lost 1-0 to 10-man Senegal in their second group game, a result that leaves the Black Starlets needing a positive result in their final fixture tomorrow to boost their hopes of qualification.

The Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, and his technical staff supervised Monday’s recovery session, which focused mainly on recovery, regeneration, and light tactical exercises as the players began preparations for the crucial showdown against the South Africans.

Players who featured extensively against Senegal engaged in light jogging, stretching, and recovery drills, while the rest of the squad participated in possession exercises and short tactical routines.

Despite the disappointment of the Senegal result, the mood in camp remained positive, with the players showing determination and focus ahead of the all-important clash.

The Black Starlets produced a spirited performance against Senegal, creating several chances and dominating large portions of the game despite eventually falling to a second-half goal.

Ghana also had an early goal ruled out by Video Support Review and missed a penalty during the contest.

Attention has now firmly turned to tomorrow’s fixture, which could determine Ghana’s qualification to the knockout stage and potentially secure a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

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