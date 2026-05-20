GOC given June deadline for stalled OlympAfrica project

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is set to resume construction works on the long-delayed OlympAfrica project at Amasaman, with groundwork scheduled to begin on a multipurpose sports hall in June.

The decision follows a series of high-level engagements to revive the project, which had stalled for several years and faced concerns over possible encroachment, drawing attention from the OlympAfrica Secretariat.

Speaking at the Annual General Assembly, Mr Richard Akpokavie, President of the GOC, said the OlympAfrica Secretariat was not happy with the progress at the site, thereby requiring Ghana to recommence physical work or refund a $100,000 grant disbursed in 2022.

According to Mr Akpokavie, to meet the deadline and safeguard the fund, the GOC has allocated an additional $100,000 in its current budget to kick-start the first phase of the project, which is estimated at $740,000.

The funding is expected to support the immediate construction of the multipurpose sports hall, marking the first step in the broader OlympAfrica facility plan.

“The Board has established a committee, headed by Nii Lante Bannerman, which has engaged all relevant stakeholders, including the Ga North Municipal Assembly, to ensure that work begins on schedule. We have provided in our budget the sum of $100,000 to start construction of a multi- purpose hall this year,” Mr Akpokavie said.

“It is important to note that the Minister responsible of Sports and Recreation has also pledged the ministry’s support toward completing the project,” he added.

Mr Akpokavie also appealed to corporate institutions to support the project as part of efforts to expand sports infrastructure and promote talent development in the country.

He also revealed that Mr Thierno Alassane Diack, Executive Director of OlympAfrica, would visit Ghana in June for further discussions on the project.

The visit is aimed at reviewing progress and outlining an accelerated roadmap towards completion of the complex.

When completed, the Amasaman OlympAfrica centre is expected to serve as a hub for grassroots sports development, providing training facilities for youth and supporting non-football disciplines. –GNA

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