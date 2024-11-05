Foxconn says Oct revenue +8.59% y/y, Q4 outlook good

Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple’s (AAPL.O), biggest iPhone assembler, on Tuesday reported revenue for October rose 8.59% year-on-year to reach the highest on record for the month at T$804.8 billion ($25.20 billion).

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, operations are anticipated to show both quarterly and yearly growth,” the company said in a statement, without giving details.

Source: www.reuters.com