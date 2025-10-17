From Movement for Change to United Party: Solomon Owusu confident of strong showing in 2028 elections

A leading member of the newly formed United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has expressed confidence that the party will become a major political force ahead of the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the transformation from the Movement for Change into the United Party marks the beginning of a carefully planned process to build a strong and vibrant political organization that can challenge the dominance of Ghana’s two main parties.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Owusu said the UP is focused on long-term growth and will not be a party that fades away after one election.

“We have time with this. People are underestimating what we are doing. It’s a carefully thought-through process we are going through from the days of the Movement for Change to date,” he said.

He added that members of the UP are determined to dedicate their lives and energy to building a political party that will change Ghana’s political landscape.

“For the rest of our lives, we intend to invest the little energy we have to build a vibrant and robust political party that will change the narrative,” he emphasized.

Mr. Owusu also dismissed suggestions that the UP would remain a minor party, insisting that by 2028, Ghanaians will recognize it as a serious contender.

“Many are trying to say that smaller parties come and they don’t perform. I can assure you that in 2028 and beyond, you will not be calling the UP a smaller party,” he stated.

The United Party was recently launched by Alan Kyerematen following the rebranding of his Movement for Change. The party aims to offer Ghanaians what it describes as a credible third-force alternative to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

By: Jacob Aggrey