G.T Oddoye Juniors Open slated for Sept 2-7

The eighth edition of the G.T Oddoye Memorial Junior Open Tennischam­pionship has been scheduled for September 2-7.

It would be played at theAccra Lawn Tennis Club (ATLC).

The six-day event would feature boys and girls under the ages of 10, 12, 14 and 16 compete for honours in the singles and doubles events.

According to the tournament co-ordinator, Mr Peter Annan,the championship would be played from8am to 3:30pm for weekdays.

The quarter-final rounds of matches would be played on Wednesday, September 21 from2pm to 6pm.

It will be followed bythe semi-final roundfrom4pm to 6pm on September 22, andthe final on September 24, from 3pm to 6pm.

Mr Annan told the Times Sports yesterday that the organisers expect a keener competition this year as the youngsters hope to use the platform to get the attention of selectors for the national juvenile teams.

He said forms for the U-10, 12, 14 and 16 are on sale from five cedis to GH¢15.

