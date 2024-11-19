Gabon approves law allowing junta leader to contest elections

An overwhelming majority of Gabonese people have voted for a new constitu­tion, military authorities say, in a move that marks a new phase for the country following last year’s coup.

Provisional results showed 92 per cent of voters backed the new constitution, according to the country’s electoral body.

The outcome sets the stage for a transition to civilian rule, although critics say it is designed to allow coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema to remain in power.

Nguema is yet to openly say whether he will run in the elec­tion.

Voter turnout was estimated at 54 per cent, according to the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI). There were no serious incidents reported during Satur­day’s vote.

The final results will be an­nounced by the Constitutional Court.

As he voted, the military leader hailed the referendum as a “great step forward”, adding that Gab­onese were “coming to vote in a transparent fashion