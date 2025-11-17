GAF to resume suspended recruitment exercise on Thursday

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will resume its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

The exercise was suspended last week after a tragic stampede that led to multiple casualties.

In a statement signed by Acting Director General of Public Relations, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, GAF assured the public that adequate safety measures have been put in place to prevent a repeat of the incident.

According to the statement, screening will take place at eight sub-centres across five locations.

These include two centres at El-Wak Stadium, two at Nicholson Park in Burma Camp, one at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp, two at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) in Teshie, and one at the Eastern Naval Command in Tema.

GAF said all qualified applicants will receive text messages specifying their reporting dates, batches, and screening centres. Each batch will consist of 600 applicants.

The Ghana armed forces encouraged applicants to check the recruitment portal for updates.

The statement advised applicants who do not receive an SMS by Thursday to call 0256405104 or send a WhatsApp message to 0256405154 for assistance.

It also cautioned families and friends not to accompany applicants to the screening centres in order to reduce congestion. Non-applicants will not be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the Board of Inquiry set up to investigate the stampede is still working.

It noted that to ensure fair and transparent investigations, the entire Greater Accra recruitment team has been replaced.

“Commodore F.A. Nyarko, Colonel F. Kusi-Darko and Colonel G.B. Eduah have been appointed to lead Human Resources, Manpower and Information Technology respectively” the statement said.

The Ghana Armed Forces expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved families.

It also wished the injured a speedy recovery and noted that all injured persons will continue to receive free medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

“A special recruitment package will be offered to the injured after full recovery and to affected families” the statement mentioned.

GAF called on the public to cooperate as the recruitment exercise resumes.

