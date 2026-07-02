Galamsey at Adansi Asokwa: A test of our national resolve

The disturbing reports from Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region should trouble every Ghanaian.

A hospital project under the Agenda 111 initiative intended to bring relief and dignity to communities in need of healthcare has instead become a playground for illegal miners.

This is not just another story about galamsey. It is a stark symbol of how far lawlessness has crept into our national life.

A project said to be about 90 per cent complete now lies abandoned, overrun by weeds, reptiles and, more worryingly, excavators tearing into the earth.

That such activity is happening within close range of the District Police Headquarters, the District Assembly and the District Court raises serious questions about enforcement and accountability. How did we get here?

The Ghanaian Times finds it deeply troubling that a critical national investment has been left to deteriorate following a change in government.

Even more alarming is the environmental threat posed by the illegal mining activities.

The extensive excavation of land around the facility exposes the area to flooding, especially given its proximity to the Jimi River.

When completed, this hospital is expected to serve vulnerable groups, pregnant women, nursing mothers and the sick. Are we prepared to put their lives at risk because we failed to act?

The concerns raised by residents are both legitimate and urgent.

Their fears are not abstract; they are grounded in the reality of what unchecked galamsey has done to communities across the country, polluted water bodies, degraded farmlands and destroyed livelihoods.

Equally worrying is the apparent impunity with which these illegal activities are being carried out.

When citizens observe that such operations continue unabated near key state institutions, confidence in the rule of law is eroded.

The perception that some individuals may be shielded or untouchable only deepens public frustration.

The relevant authorities, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Police Service must move swiftly to halt all illegal mining activities at the site.

This should not be a routine response but a sustained effort to reclaim the area and prevent further encroachment.

There must also be a thorough investigation into how this situation was allowed to fester.

If there has been negligence or complicity on the part of any officials, they must be held accountable. Ghanaians deserve transparency and justice.

We cannot claim to be serious about development while allowing illegal mining to undermine critical infrastructure.

We cannot speak of improving healthcare delivery while neglecting facilities meant to serve the people.

The situation at Adansi Asokwa is more than a local problem, it is a national test of our resolve to uphold the law, protect public investments and prioritise the well-being of our citizens.

The time to act is now. If we fail, we risk normalising a dangerous culture where illegality triumphs over progress.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q