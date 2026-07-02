3 arrested in Upper East over alleged human trafficking, forced prostitution

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in the Upper East Region for allegedly trafficking young women from Nigeria into Ghana and forcing them into prostitution at Gbane in the Talensi District.

The suspects, identified as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo and Faith Levy, were also alleged to have attempted to sell a baby for GH¢20,000 after one of the victims gave birth, as police rescued four female victims during the operation.

A statement issued by the Upper East Regional Police Command and shared with The Ghanaian Times said preliminary investigations revealed that Peace Agbede lured one of the victims from Nigeria to Ghana with the promise of helping her pursue a career in the Ghanaian movie industry because of her beauty.

According to the statement, the victim accepted the offer and travelled to Ghana with the suspect.

However, instead of fulfilling the promise, the suspect allegedly took the victim to a mining community at Gbane Tongo and forced her into prostitution.

Police said the victim was required to pay GH¢400 daily to the suspect, whom she referred to as her “madam.”

The statement said the victim later became pregnant and gave birth on June 26, 2026.

It alleged that shortly after the delivery, Peace Agbede and her alleged accomplice, Favour Sunday Udo, visited the victim and attempted to persuade her to sell the baby to an interested buyer for GH¢20,000.

The police said a search conducted in the room of Peace Agbede led to the recovery of six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright and Silver, as well as 265 unused condoms.

The operation also resulted in the rescue of four female victims, aged between 18 and 20 years.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be put before the court to face charges, while investigations continue.

By Stephanie Birikorang

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q