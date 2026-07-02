NACOC worried over rising drug abuse in schools

The Bono Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has expressed concern over the growing abuse of illicit drugs among young people, warning that the trend is contributing to rising indiscipline in senior and junior high schools.

It said the use of narcotic substances by some students was adversely affecting behaviour, undermining discipline and creating challenges for school authorities, teachers and guidance, and counselling coordinators.

The Bono Regional Commander of NACOC, Mr Ernest Owusu Sarpong, raised the concern at a seminar for counsellors from selected senior high schools in Sunyani to mark this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said the seminar was aimed at equipping participants with knowledge on emerging drug trends and the signs and symptoms of substance abuse among students.

Mr Owusu Sarpong said the programme formed part of NACOC’s efforts to strengthen preventive measures in schools and empower counsellors to support students through education, guidance and early intervention.

He noted that the production, trafficking and use of drugs such as cocaine and cannabis continued to increase, while the relatively low cost of manufacturing synthetic drugs and the difficulty in detecting them were fuelling demand.

According to him, illicit drug use had evolved beyond conventional methods, with traffickers adopting increasingly sophisticated means of producing and distributing the substances.

Mr Owusu Sarpong reaffirmed NACOC’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with stakeholders to curb drug abuse among the youth through sustained education and preventive interventions.

The Bono Regional Director of Education, Mr Gabriel Antwi, described drug abuse as one of the major disciplinary challenges confronting schools.

He said acts of indiscipline, including bullying, assaults on teachers and substance abuse, were affecting academic performance and the character development of students.

Mr Antwi noted that the workshop was timely and would equip school counsellors with the knowledge and skills needed to identify students at risk and provide the necessary support.

He commended NACOC for partnering the Ghana Education Service to address the growing problem of illicit drug use in schools.

Some participants who spoke to The Ghanaian Times described the seminar as beneficial and practical.

They said the training had enhanced their capacity to identify signs of substance abuse and strengthened their ability to provide timely counselling and intervention for affected students.

From DANIEL DZIRASAH, Sunyani

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