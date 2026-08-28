GCB staff to deliver 95 social impact projects nationwide

More than 4,000 employees of GCB Bank are being mobilised to deliver 95 community development projects across the country under the bank’s Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP).

The employee-led initiative is aimed at improving access to essential services, creating better learning environments, strengthening healthcare delivery and addressing other pressing community needs.

The 95 staff groups, each comprising about 50 employees, are contributing their time, ideas, resources and expertise to projects designed to create practical and lasting impact in communities.

The projects cover education, healthcare, water and sanitation, environmental sustainability, youth development, social welfare, community safety and infrastructure.

Under the programme, each staff group identifies a specific need in its community and develops an intervention to address it.

The initiative is based on the belief that employees who live and work in communities are often best placed to understand the challenges confronting them.

In education, the interventions include classroom renovations, provision of desks and furniture, ICT and digital learning facilities, library and e-learning support, as well as assistance for special schools.

The projects are intended to create safer and more conducive learning environments while improving access to educational resources.

Healthcare interventions include the provision of medical equipment, refurbishment of hospital wards and consulting rooms, support for maternity and neonatal care, hospital beds, facility improvements and health education activities.

Water and sanitation projects will focus on improving access to safe water and sanitation facilities and creating healthier community environments.

These include the provision of mechanised boreholes for communities, schools, healthcare facilities and correctional institutions as well as improved washroom facilities.

Other interventions will target environmental protection, fire and flood prevention, youth mentorship, support for vulnerable groups, community health and wellness, correctional facilities and community beautification.

The programme also includes targeted interventions for vulnerable groups and institutions, including the Mampong-Akuapem School for the Deaf, Cape Coast School for the Deaf, Village of Hope, juvenile offenders at the Senior Correctional Centre, and patients and children requiring specialised healthcare.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Ms Farihan Alhassan, in a statement issued by the bank in Accra yesterday, said SCIP reflected the bank’s commitment to creating value in the communities it served.

“At GCB, we believe our responsibility to the communities we serve goes beyond providing banking services. Our people are part of these communities, and they understand many of the challenges that families, institutions and businesses face every day. SCIP gives our staff the opportunity to turn that understanding into action by supporting practical interventions that can improve lives. The strength of the programme lies in its people-led approach and in the collective commitment of our staff to contribute to the development of communities across Ghana,” she said.

The Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer, Ms Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, emphasised that the range of projects demonstrated the commitment of GCB staff to making a difference.

“SCIP brings together the passion, ideas and commitment of our people to create meaningful community impact. The projects may differ from one community to another because the needs are different, but they are united by one purpose: to contribute to improving people’s lives,” she stated.

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