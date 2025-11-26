Fashion for Special People Hosts Annual Show to Empower Children with Disabilities

The Fashion for Special People (FFSP), a non-governmental organisation, held the third edition of its annual “Fashion for Special People” programme at the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region.

The event aimed to promote inclusion and boost the confidence of children with disabilities in Ghana. As part of the programme, the organisation donated assorted food items, including bags of rice, cooking oil, toiletries, detergents, fruits, and bottled water to the school.

The programme, which has already been held twice this year at the Dworlulu Special School in Accra, featured children and young adults with various disabilities showcasing their talents in modelling, singing, dancing, and other creative performances.

Founder of FFSP, Mr. Peter Nkansah Wiafe, known as Nana Black, told The Ghanaian Times that the initiative was inspired by a 2022 visit to a special school, where he noticed that many children lacked proper clothing. This motivated him to create a platform through which children with special needs could express themselves and build confidence.

He explained that designers prepared outfits for participants and rehearsed with them ahead of the event. According to him, interest in the programme had grown steadily, but funding remained a major challenge. He acknowledged support from Lancet Laboratory and Rotary Ghana over the past three years and appealed to government agencies, companies, and individuals to partner with the organisation to expand the initiative to more regions.

Headmistress of the Akropong School for the Blind, Ms. Veronica Dery, commended FFSP for choosing the school, noting that the event gave visually impaired learners an opportunity to showcase their talents. She encouraged parents not to hide visually impaired children at home, assuring them that the school had the necessary resources to support their development.

Teachers and students also expressed gratitude, emphasising the initiative’s role in improving confidence, emotional well-being, and academic performance.

BY JACOB AGGREY

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q