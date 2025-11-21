Gender Ministry condemns video of child forced to smoke

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has condemned a viral video that shows a group of men forcing a young child to smoke a cigarette.

The Ministry described the act as abuse and a violation of the child’s rights.

It explained that exposing a child to harmful substances is an offence under Ghana’s Children’s Act, which requires that all children be protected from physical, psychological, and moral harm.

The incident, according to the Ministry, also goes against the Early Childhood Care and Development Policy, which calls for children to be raised in safe and nurturing environments.

The Ministry cautioned parents, guardians, caregivers, and the public to uphold their responsibility to protect children from harm.

It stressed that actions that endanger children are unacceptable and punishable by law.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection referred the video to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for immediate action.

The Ministry urged the police to move quickly to arrest and prosecute those involved.

With the world approaching the end of the 16 Days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, the Ministry called on families, traditional leaders, religious groups, and civil society to intensify efforts to prevent violence and protect vulnerable people, especially women and children.

It said the incident is a reminder of the urgent need to shield children from all forms of abuse, adding that the protection of children is a shared duty for everyone.

By: Jacob Aggrey