Gender Ministry holds fourth quarter advisory board meeting

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held its Fourth Quarter Ministerial Advisory Board Meeting to review progress, discuss key policy matters, and strengthen collaboration towards achieving its strategic goals.

The meeting brought together members of the Advisory Board, which was set up under Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), and the Civil Service (Ministerial Advisory Board) Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1961).

The Board serves as a platform for continuous engagement between the Ministry and its stakeholders.

Its role is to advise the sector Minister on policy planning and implementation, while ensuring that programmes on gender, social protection, and child welfare align with national priorities and government development goals.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended the Board for its consistent support and technical guidance in advancing the Ministry’s mandate.

She noted that the Ministry’s work in promoting gender equality, protecting the vulnerable, and ensuring the welfare of children and families depends on strong policies and effective partnerships.

Dr. Lartey stressed that the Advisory Board plays an important role in helping the Ministry deliver its mission in a sustainable and impactful way.

A major highlight of the meeting was a presentation on the Ministry’s achievements so far this year, followed by discussions on future policy direction and strategic focus areas.

