GFA to hold workshop for Premier League coaches ahead of new season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its Technical Directorate, will organize a one-day workshop for Ghana Premier League coaches ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The virtual session will bring together head coaches of all Premier League clubs for an engagement aimed at strengthening technical standards, enhancing professionalism, and ensuring a common understanding of key issues ahead of the new campaign.

It will be led by GFA Technical Director, Dr. Joseph Kwame Mintah, together with members of the Technical Directorate.

The workshop will provide a platform for coaches to engage the directorate on matters relating to their roles and responsibilities, with focus on key technical and administrative areas to ensure the smooth running of the competition.

Particular attention will be paid to the conduct and responsibilities of team officials, with emphasis on discipline, professionalism and adherence to competition regulations.

The exercise is expected to equip participants with relevant guidance and practical information as clubs finalize preparations for the new season.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League will kick off on Saturday, September 5, 2026, when Vision FC host Young Apostles at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.