Rev. Wengam tasks new church leaders on loyalty

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has charged newly appointed church leaders to demonstrate absolute loyalty to Christ, the church’s leadership, doctrines and constitution.

He said such loyalty was essential to the successful implementation of the church’s Transformation Agenda, which seeks to reach every village, town and city with the word of God.

Rev. Wengam gave the charge when the newly elected General Council officials, comprising members of the Executive Presbytery, National Departmental Directors and Coordinators, assumed office in Accra.

He said the leaders must remain committed to the church’s vision while working to improve the welfare of pastors, particularly those serving in rural communities, promote human and infrastructural development and restore the Pentecostal fervour of the Assemblies of God.

Rev. Wengam, who was overwhelmingly returned to office as General Superintendent, said: “demonstrate absolute loyalty to Christ, to leadership, and to the doctrines and constitution of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.”

The ceremony climaxed a four-day Leadership Prayer and Orientation Retreat held at the Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra.

The new officers are Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Assistant General Superintendent; Rev. Albert Anane, General Secretary; Rev. Mrs Esther Dwommoh, National Women’s Ministry Director; Rev. Aaron Fant, Home Missions Director; and Rev. Boniface Keelson, Foreign Missions Director.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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