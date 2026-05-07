Ghana and UAE forge strategic energy pact

Ghana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have committed to a major expansion of their strategic energy partnership following high-level talks between President John Dramani Mahama and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreement, reached Wednesday on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” summit, centers on a landmark proposal for the UAE to invest in oil and gas storage infrastructure across Ghana.

The two leaders, meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, signaled a shift toward modernizing their energy sectors.

While reinforcing traditional oil and gas ties, they emphasised a transition toward Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and solar power to reduce a historical over-reliance on crude oil.

During the exchange, President Mahama expressed strong solidarity with the UAE regarding the volatile security situation in the Middle East.

Acknowledging the UAE’s sensitive role as a regional buffer, both leaders called for a swift de-escalation of US-Iran hostilities.

They noted that regional stability is the only path toward allowing the global community to refocus on innovation and sustainable development.

“Ghana remains a peaceful partner and a secure, stable democracy,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated, noting that Ghana offers significant opportunities for mutual growth.

Beyond energy, the bilateral talks covered a broad spectrum of future-facing industries, including, Artificial Intelligence and Technology, Renewable Energy and Climate Innovation Trade and Investment Diversification.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the deep historical bonds between the two nations.

Both presidents expressed optimism that this renewed partnership will yield immediate, tangible advancements in trade and technology, securing a more prosperous and sustainable future for both Ghanaians and Emiratis.