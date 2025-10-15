Ghana Health Service warns of rising seasonal flu cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised concern over an increase in seasonal influenza cases being recorded in parts of the country.

According to the Service, the flu cases confirmed as Influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1 have been detected mainly in the Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern Regions.

These infections coincide with Ghana’s annual flu season, which usually peaks during the cooler months.

The GHS explained that symptoms of the illness include sudden fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

The virus spreads easily through droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces.

Crowded places such as schools, dormitories, markets, and transport stations are considered high-risk areas for transmission.

The most vulnerable groups include children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

The Service advised the public to seek medical care early when experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home when unwell, and maintain good hygiene by washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

It also encouraged the wearing of face masks in crowded places and avoiding close contact with sick persons.

To address the situation, the health system has enhanced surveillance, introduced rapid testing in health facilities, updated treatment protocols, and intensified public education campaigns.

With schools reopened across the country, the GHS is working closely with the Ghana Education Service to ensure that preventive measures are strictly followed to protect students and staff.

Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, assured the public that measures are in place to control the spread of the flu and urged everyone to cooperate to protect themselves and their communities.

By: Jacob Aggrey