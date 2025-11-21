Ghana launches first National Non-Communicable Diseases Research Conference

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, GIZ, and AYA Integrated Healthcare Initiative, has launched the 1st National Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Research Conference in Ghana, on the theme: Advancing Ghana’s NCDs Research Agenda Towards Attaining Primary Healthcare Goals.

The conference aimed to deliberate on the development of a National NCD Research Agenda for Ghana and to produce evidence briefs to inform policy decisions on NCDs, promote multidisciplinary collaborative research, and guide interventions to strengthen the healthcare system for the prevention and control of NCDs in Ghana.

Dr. Hafez Adam Taher, representing the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, highlighted their shared commitment to strengthening research, improving data quality, and integrating evidence into health policy and primary healthcare practice.

He underscore the conference as an important platform to convert research findings into actionable policy, build a strong network between Ghanaians and International NCD researchers, enhance national policy for data collection and knowledge generation, develop a National NCD Research Agenda that aligns with the sector’s strategic priorities including the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), free Primary Health Care and the Universal Health Coverage roadmap.

Mr.Akandoh commended the partners, especially GIZ, for their continuous support and acknowledged the dedication of local research institutions in generating the evidence needed to develop contextually appropriate solutions.

He urged them to deepen their collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to ensure that research transcends academic outcomes and becomes the backbone of policymaking.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano in his delivery on behalf of the Director-General, GHS, Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, said research can improve NCD care in the country through early detection and clinical health, strengthen health systems and policy and support monitoring, evaluation and accountability.

He concluded that the fight against NCD would be won through knowledge, research that informs practice, transforming systems and saving lives.