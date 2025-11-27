Ghana’s Ambassador-Designate to Burkina Faso, Kenneth Akibate: A Public Servant Par Excellence

Ghana’s newly commissioned Ambassador-designate to neighbouring Burkina Faso, Mr Kenneth Akibate, is a remarkable public servant with almost two decades in the international and diplomatic working environment within the African Union, particularly with the Pan-African Parliament based in South Africa.

Mr Akibate signing a book after his commissioning

Earlier, he had distinguished service with the Parliamentary Service in Ghana and was a notable military officer in his earlier years with the Ghana Armed Forces. He currently holds the position of Deputy Clerk in charge of Finance, Administration, Human Resources, Protocol, Security, Estate, and General Services.

He is an astute and dynamic leader with vast experience in various life settings and working in multi-cultural environments. He is a proud alumnus of the renowned Clingendael Academy, the Dutch think-tank Institute for Diplomacy and International Relations based in The Hague.

Very firm, disciplined in manners, soft-spoken, and unassuming, Ghana’s new Ambassador-designate to Burkina Faso may have been best suited for the pulpit as a man of God, given his upbringing at the Notre Dame Seminary School in his hometown Navrongo in the Upper East Region. But he chose a different career path, enlisting in the Ghana Armed Forces where he graduated in 1988 at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School as the Best Graduating Officer Cadet in Order of Merit (Academics) and was awarded the prestigious Military Cane.

Education

Ambassador Akibate attended Notre Dame Senior High School in Navrongo and Bawku Senior High School. He enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy, Accra, and later studied at the University of Ghana, where he obtained a BA (Hons) in Psychology and Political Science. He was awarded a Masters in Business Administration by the University of Roehampton, UK, and also attended the Centre Interarmees de Formation de Rochefor, France for Diplome du CIFR and Ecole D’Etat-Major, Compegne, France for Diplome d’Eta Major.

Career

After a short service with the military, rising to the rank of Major, he resigned and took to civilian work, having been appointed the Marshal of Parliament. After six years of service, he caught international attention and was appointed Marshal of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) headquartered at Midrand, South Africa, and by dint of hard work rose to become Deputy Clerk to the PAP.

With his vast experience in defence, security, and international relations, he carved a niche for himself as the appropriate envoy of the President of Ghana to Burkina Faso, where he expects to use his expertise to work with the Burkinabe military junta to address security and terrorist activities in the sub-region, promoting peaceful and secured borders that will strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries sharing common cultural and historical links.

Though hailing from the same hometown, Navrongo, the writer recounts reconnecting with him in the late 1980s at the 37 Military Hospital and later during his tenure as Marshal of Parliament in 2004. Ambassador Akibate created an enabling environment for journalists, providing office resources to facilitate timely reporting.

Humour and Personality

Ambassador Akibate is full of humour. The writer recalls a playful remark after his wedding, “My brother, you have put sand in my Gari, you have exposed me with your publication, I can’t get a girlfriend any longer!” He has also hosted Ghanaian delegations in South Africa, treating them to Ghanaian cuisine and maintaining close ties with his home community.

The Nayagnia Development Association and local youth regard him as a mentor and inspirational leader, empowering them to realize their potential. In 2023, he teamed up with the Ghana Defence Industries Holding Company to establish the Kenaki Manufacturing Company Limited to assemble armoured Cash-in-Transit vehicles, creating a secured environment for financial institutions.

Indeed, Ken is a man of few words but with great ideas. His latest appointment marks a significant transition, underpinned by honesty and dedicated leadership in public service—from his military career to parliamentary service and full-blown diplomatic and international relations.

BY ALHAJI SALIFU

ABDUL-RAHAMAN

