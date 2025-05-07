GIP, MGIL partner to strengthen Ghana’s garment manufacturing industry

Growth Invest­ment Partners (GIP) Ghana Ltd, an invest­ment platform established by British International Investment (BII), has invested in Maagrace Garments Industries Limited (MGIL), a Ghanaian garment manufacturing company.

The investment will finance the construction of a new production facility at MGIL’s premises in Koforidua, aimed at developing the industry by boost­ing production capacity, increas­ing export volumes, and creating employment at scale particularly for women and youth.

Jacob Kholi, Chief Executive and Investment Officer of GIP Ghana in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said “This invest­ment is a testament to Ghana’s industrial potential and our ability to compete globally in ethical gar­ment manufacturing.

“MGIL’s track record in creat­ing jobs—especially for wom­en—while driving export growth aligns with our mission to back scalable and inclusive businesses,” he said.

Since acquiring MGIL, EAA has invested heavily in produc­tivity-enhancing technologies, including solar power systems, dig­ital pattern software, smart metal detection, and a custom enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

These innovations have dou­bled productivity and enabled the successful transfer of technical skills to local middle managers.

MGIL is a subsidiary of Ethical Apparel Africa (EAA), an apparel sourcing and manufac­turing firm headquartered in the United Kingdom.

It currently employs over 700 direct workers, with 72 per cent of its workforce being women.

The company exports over 90 per cent of its products to major international brands based in the United States, the United King­dom and Europe.

EAA has a strong social pur­pose and has a mission to create over 10,000 quality manufacturing jobs in West Africa by 2030, while shaping the emerging apparel ecosystem to prioritise people and protect the planet.

Keren Pybus, Co-Founder and CEO of Ethical Apparel Africa said “We are delighted to partner with GIP to further expand MGIL’s operations. This investment supports our vision of building a world-class garment industry in Ghana, one that raises the standard for ethical manufac­turing, women’s empowerment, and environmental responsibility.”

The expansion of the Koforid­ua facility will more than double

existing capacity through instal­lation of new production equip­ment and warehousing space. The company estimates the expansion will support the creation of over 1,000 additional jobs by 2026.

The statement said Maagrace was deeply committed to measur­ing and continuously improving worker well-being, having already built an on-site wellness centre and implemented pay structures that offer wages four times higher than previous average earnings.

MGIL is actively working toward a 60 per cent female leadership target and is recognised as a 2X-aligned company for its measurable progress in gender inclusion.

It is also playing a key role in establishing Ghana as a highly competitive garment manufactur­ing hub, attracting foreign direct investment and contributing to the country’s foreign exchange earnings as an export-focused business

