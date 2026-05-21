Zoomlion Kenya begins major transformation of Nairobi waste management system

The Project Director of Zoomlion Kenya, Dr Peter Dagadu, has announced that the company is making significant progress barely a month after commencing operations in Nairobi under the city’s integrated waste management programme.

Speaking during a working visit by Kenya’s Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, to the Zoomlion head office in Nairobi last Wednesday, Dr Dagadu stated that the company was working closely with city authorities to deliver an end-to-end waste management solution aimed at improving sanitation, environmental conditions, and public health across the city.

According to Dr Dagadu, Zoomlion’s intervention was focused on transforming Nairobi’s waste management system through a combination of emergency clean-up operations, infrastructure development, and long-term sustainability measures.

He disclosed that before the company’s intervention, Nairobi had approximately 109 illegal dumpsites spread across different parts of the city, posing serious environmental and public health risks.

He explained that the company had since commenced a large-scale legacy waste evacuation exercise, involving the clearance and transportation of accumulated waste from illegal dump sites to the designated disposal facility at the Dandora Dumpsite.

To support the operations, Zoomlion is undertaken major improvements at the dumpsite, including the upgrading of internal access roads, reorganisation of tipping operations, and the introduction of 24-hour operational systems to improve traffic flow and operational efficiency.

Dr Dagadu revealed that since operations officially commenced on March 27, 2026, the company had evacuated more than 55,000 tonnes of waste from various locations within the city , a performance he noted is more than four times the previous evacuation capacity prior to Zoomlion’s intervention.

He further indicated that, as part of the company’s long-term sustainability strategy, Zoomlion planned to introduce a modern secondary waste collection system across Nairobi.

The initiative will be supported by the construction of four zonal transfer stations, each with a projected handling capacity of between 800 and 1,200 tonnes per day, to improve waste consolidation and transportation efficiency.

In addition, the company is preparing to develop a state-of-the-art 3,600-tonne-per-day waste processing and resource recovery facility at Ruai.

The facility, expected to be commissioned by the end of November 2026, will support recycling, composting, and other resource recovery activities aimed at reducing dependence on landfill disposal while promoting circular economy principles.

Dr Dagadu emphasised that the programme was designed to be highly inclusive, with deliberate efforts being made to engage and integrate all key stakeholders, including actors within the informal waste sector, community groups, and existing waste management operators, to ensure sustainable implementation and shared economic opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah described the partnership as a positive example of intra-African collaboration and investment, adding that it also reflects a shift in how African countries are approaching development, with greater reliance on homegrown solutions and partnerships across the continent.

He noted that such initiatives move beyond speeches and deliver visible impact on urban living conditions.

Earlier, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, encouraged staff of Zoomlion Kenya to commit themselves to ensuring the company thrives in its new environment, stressing that dedication and unity are critical to long-term success.

He said nations did not prosper merely because of natural resources, but because of sound policies and the quality of their human capital. Countries that have achieved prosperity, he noted, did so through strong governance systems and disciplined work ethics.

In attendance was the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and some management members of the Group, who had participated in the two-day Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on May 11–12, 2026.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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