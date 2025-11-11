GIPC CEO elected WAIPA Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa … Wins 2025 Aftercare Excellence Award

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has marked a historic double victory at the 29th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) World Investment Conference in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Under the leadership of its CEO, Mr Simon Madjie, GIPC competed with Zimbabwe’s Investment Promotion Agency (ZIDA) to win the bid as Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa on the WAIPA Steering Committee for the 2025-2027 term and was awarded the prestigious Excellence in Aftercare accolade.

These achievements come at a pivotal moment for GIPC, which is actively driving investments through innovative initiatives such as the ongoing regional investment roadshows under the Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP), a nationwide effort that profiles and promotes investment-ready projects across Ghana’s 261 districts.

Other governmental initiatives highlighted in this project include President Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy and Export Development Programme and the Big Push Agenda, which foster industrial transformation, economic resilience, and public-private collaboration to attract both foreign and local investors.

As Regional Director, Mr Madjie’s strategic role will include representing and advocating for the interests of investment promotion agencies across Sub-Saharan Africa on the global stage, coordinating regional FDI initiatives, promoting sustainable investment practices, and aligning priorities with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, Mr Madjie is to drive collaboration among member agencies through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building programs, and joint investment missions, and to contribute to shaping WAIPA’s global strategy, including annual work programmes, flagship events, and policy advocacy.

Speaking on the awards and election, Mr Simon Madjie expressed profound gratitude to the members of WAIPA for their vote of confidence and recognition.

“This recognition is not just an honour for GIPC, but a powerful affirmation of Ghana’s commitment to creating a world-class investment ecosystem. The Excellence in Aftercare award confirms our deliberate strategy of treating every investor as a lifelong partner,” he said.

As Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Madjie pledged his commitment to champion collaborative, sustainable FDI models that will unlock the continent’s true potential.

“I am eager to work together with WAIPA members to achieve our collective aims of fostering resilient, inclusive investment frameworks across the region. Together, we are not just attracting investment, but we are building legacies,” he added.

Mr Madjie further invited WAIPA members to take part in the maiden edition of the Ghana International Investment Summit, scheduled for August 2026, to serve as a dynamic platform to highlight Ghana’s burgeoning investment opportunities to the investing community.

He said the event will spotlight high-impact sectors, including agribusiness, renewable energy, digital innovation, manufacturing, and tourism, and align seamlessly with WAIPA’s mission to foster resilient, sustainable FDI frameworks.

The conference, held on the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” saw GIPC outperform global peers through its innovative aftercare programmes focused on investor retention, expansion facilitation, and rapid issue resolution.

WAIPA Executive Director, Mr Ismail Ersahin, commended the winners, stating that GIPC’s aftercare model sets a new benchmark for investor confidence in emerging markets. The event also featured the launch of WAIPA’s compendium of best practices and cultural performances highlighting Sharjah’s heritage.

BY TIMES REPORTER

