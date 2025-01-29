GIS hails officers appointed to Black Queens technical team

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has congratulated two of its officers for their appointment to the technical team of the senior female national football team, the Black Queens.

They are Superintendent Anita Wiredu, Head of the Sports of GIS who was appointed as Assistant Coach while Im­migration Control Office (ICO) Adwoa Bayor takes the role as the Equipment Officer of the team.

A letter signed on behalf of the Comp­trollerGeneral of Immigration (CGI) Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), by Maud Anima Quianoo Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Special Duties/Public Affairs Department said the appointment of the two was a testament to their exper­tise in the field of sports and unwavering dedication to the development of sports in the GIS and the nation.

Adwoa Bayor Anita Wiredu

“We are immensely proud of this rec­ognition, which not only highlights their individual excellence but also underscores the caliber of professionals within the Ghana Immigration Service. Their ap­pointment to the national technical team to play these prestigious roles exemplifies the values of commitment, discipline, and service that our institution upholds” the CGI stated.

The CGI urged the two former Black Queens players to exude confidence as they take up their new responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to the success and growth of the team.