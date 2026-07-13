GJA condemns Obaatanpa Radio attack, issues ultimatum

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Asiedu, a seven-day ultimatum to publicly apologise for his alleged role in the attack on Obaatanpa Radio at Kasoa or face legal action and be declared an “enemy of press freedom”.

The ultimatum was announced by the President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfour, at a press conference in Accra yesterday, where he strongly condemned the alleged invasion and shutdown of the radio station on June 25.

Mr Dwumfour said preliminary investigations by the association suggested that Mr Asiedu, together with the Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Seth Banini, the Constituency National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Nyash Nyande, and others allegedly stormed the station following discussions on its morning programme.

According to the GJA, the group reportedly forced its way into the premises, assaulted the morning show producer, Bernard Mireku, ordered staff to vacate the station and locked it up, disrupting operations for several hours.

Mr Dwumfour described the incident as an unlawful attack on press freedom and democratic governance.

He stressed that no political office conferred the authority to shut down a media house or intimidate journalists, adding that the Constitution guaranteed media freedom, freedom of expression and editorial independence.

He explained that individuals who were dissatisfied with media content should seek redress through the courts rather than resort to threats, violence or intimidation.

The GJA commended the Central East Regional Police Command for facilitating the reopening of the station, but urged the police to expedite investigations and prosecute all persons found to have been involved in the alleged assault, intimidation and unlawful closure.

The association also called on the Attorney-General and the National Media Commission to ensure that justice was served and that media freedom was protected.

Mr Dwumfour said the GJA expected Mr Asiedu to publicly admit wrongdoing, render an unqualified apology to Obaatanpa Radio and the media fraternity, compensate the station for revenue lost during the closure and report himself and his accomplices to the police.

He warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would compel the association to pursue all available civil and criminal legal remedies.

The GJA further expressed concern over the growing use of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), noting that some such suits were aimed at intimidating journalists and discouraging investigative reporting.

Mr Dwumfour said while the association respected the right of individuals to seek legal redress in cases of defamation, the courts should not be used as instruments to suppress public-interest journalism.

He announced that the GJA would engage Parliament, the Attorney-General, the Ghana Bar Association, the National Media Commission and civil society organisations to push for anti-SLAPP legislation and other legal protections for journalists.

Touching on the recent floods in parts of the country, the association extended condolences to bereaved families and commended the government, security agencies, NADMO officials and volunteers for their rescue and relief efforts.

However, it called for sustained, long-term measures to address the perennial problem, including regular desilting of drains, strict enforcement of planning regulations, protection of wetlands and improved waste management.

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