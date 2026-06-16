GNFS contains domestic fire at Goshen City

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service in the Volta Region contained a domestic fire at Goshen City, behind Maxdel Hotel, in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2026.

Personnel from the Regional Headquarters, led by ADO II Seth Sarfo, responded quickly to the distress call. They brought the blaze under control and stopped it from spreading to adjoining properties.

The fire damaged a seven-bedroom residential building and destroyed personal belongings inside. No injuries or deaths were recorded.

GNFS said investigations into the cause are ongoing.

The Service has also urged the public to follow fire safety precautions and report outbreaks early to ensure fast emergency response.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme