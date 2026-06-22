GNFS honours ACFO II Anthony Mawuko after 37 years of distinguished service

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) held a farewell ceremony in honour of Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFO II) Semey Anthony Mawuko, marking his retirement after 37 years of exemplary service to the nation.

The ceremony, attended by senior management members, led by Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, celebrated ACFO II Mawuko’s outstanding career, defined by professionalism, leadership and technical excellence.

Tributes highlighted his significant contributions to maintenance, transport management and technical services, which greatly strengthened the operational efficiency of the Service.

ACFO II Semey Anthony Mawuko joined the Service on February 2, 1989, and steadily rose through the ranks through hard work, professionalism and dedication to occupy several strategic positions, including Logistics Officer, Municipal Fire Commander for Ashaiman, Assistant Director of Services, and ultimately Assistant Director of Maintenance at National Headquarters before his retirement. His career also featured international exposure through technical inspections and professional development programmes in Poland and the United States.

Beyond his administrative responsibilities, he distinguished himself as a mentor and trainer, spearheading initiatives in emergency driving, driver assessment and specialised firefighting equipment training.

His legacy was widely described as one of integrity, dedication and capacity building.

In his farewell remarks, ACFO II Mawuko expressed appreciation to management and colleagues for their support throughout his career and pledged to continue serving as an ambassador of the Service in retirement.

Management extended its best wishes, commending his loyalty and dedication while wishing him good health, fulfilment and success in the next chapter of his life.

The ceremony reflects the GNFS’s enduring tradition of recognising officers who have served with distinction and contributed meaningfully to national fire safety and emergency response.