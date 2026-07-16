J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage outlines events for 14th anniversary

The John Evans Atta (J.E.A.) Mills Memorial Heritage has announced a series of activities to mark the 14th anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The programme includes a commemorative lecture to be delivered by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, with Ms Hannah Serwaa Tetteh, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, as chairperson.

The lecture is scheduled for Wednesday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

A wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service will also be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle, on Friday, July 24, 2026, in honour of the late President.

The event is expected to be attended by President John Dramani Mahama, members of the Legislature, the wife and family of the late President, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The commemoration will end with the President John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Hockey Tournament on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Theodosia Okoh National Hockey Pitch.

Addressing a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Chairperson of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, Mr Alex Segbefia, said the choice of speakers for the annual lecture had never been influenced by partisan considerations.

“We’ve former NPP and NDC members as well as foreigners who have delivered lectures at the previous lectures organised. So, we have not followed any format in terms of the politics,” he said.

Mr Segbefia explained that individuals selected to deliver the lecture were those who knew the late President well and had interacted with him at different stages of his life.

“President Mills, or whoever has been spoken about, was a father for all, and so it has been our desire to ensure that we mix the match. Sometimes the chairperson is from a different political fraternity from the lecturer. But by the time the lectures are over, there is always a common thread which runs through, regardless of who is giving the lecture, and that is you get the complete character of the man who was called J.E.A. Mills,” he added.

Last year’s commemorative lecture at UPSA featured former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, who delivered the keynote address on the theme: ‘Atta Mills: A Case Study for the Fourth Republic.’

President Mills died on July 24, 2012, after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital following a short illness.

His passing plunged the nation into mourning, with Ghanaians across political divides continuing to honour his memory.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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