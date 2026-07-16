MoFA receives pickup, motorbikes for Farmers’ Day awards

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has taken delivery of a brand-new Nissan single-cabin pickup and 20 motorbikes as part of this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration.

Donated by the EEZZY Group Foundation, the vehicle and motorbikes form part of items to be presented to winners of this year’s event.

Receiving the items, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said the National Best Farmer would receive a prize package comprising the donated pickup vehicle, GH¢1.2 million in cash, a tractor with accessories, and assorted farm inputs.

He said the enhanced package reflected the government’s commitment to giving greater recognition to farmers for their contribution to national food security and economic development.

“When agriculture goes wrong, nothing else in this country can go right because all of us depend on food. Our farmers deserve better rewards for their sacrifices,” Mr Opoku stated.

He noted that another company had earlier donated two pickup vehicles, bringing the total number secured for this year’s awards to three.

In addition, he emphasised that a 50-seater bus had also been donated for presentation to the country’s best Senior High School in Practical Agriculture.

Mr Opoku disclosed that the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), a long-standing sponsor of the National Best Farmer Award, had committed GH¢1.2 million in cash for the overall winner.

He commended the EEZZY Group Foundation and other corporate organisations for supporting the 42nd celebration.

The minister appealed to more businesses and individuals to contribute towards rewarding hardworking farmers.

He assured the public that all donations received would be presented to deserving award winners.

“We are only a conduit. Every donation received will go directly to the farmers to improve agricultural production and motivate them to increase output,” he underlined.

Mr Opoku also announced that designated bank accounts would soon be made public to enable individuals and organisations wishing to support the initiative to make cash contributions. He assured that the ministry would account for all donations received.

The Chief Executive Officer of EEZZY Group Foundation, Mr Mohamed Raab, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting agriculture.

He described the sector as the foundation of national development and expressed confidence that rewarding farmers would encourage increased productivity and strengthen Ghana’s food security.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

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