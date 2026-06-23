GNFS promotes fire safety education at Effia Methodist Primary School

As part of the “Catch Them Young” initiative on Fire and Flood Safety, the Regional Rural Fire Department of the Ghana National Fire Service, Western Regional Command, participated in a Career Day programme at Effia Methodist Primary School on June 20, 2025.

The team, led by DO III Emma Otu-Akwa, engaged 350 pupils and teachers on emergency preparedness during floods and fire outbreaks, fire safety rules, evacuation procedures, and the role of GNFS.

Pupils were also introduced to diverse career opportunities within the Service, including fire prevention, rescue operations, and emergency medical services.

The session emphasized staying away from fire hazards and taking early action during emergencies.

The initiative forms part of the Western Regional Command’s commitment to nurturing a safety-conscious generation, building career interest among pupils, and strengthening community resilience through early fire safety education.