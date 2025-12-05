GoldBod launches new e-commerce platform

Mrs Donkor addressing the press conference

The Ghana Gold Board Jewellery Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has launch of a new e-commerce platform designed to provide round-the-clock access to locally manufactured gold products.

The platform, jewellery.goldbod.gov.gh, was unveiled in Accra on Thursday and is positioned as the country’s first 24-hour digital gold showroom, allowing customers in Ghana and abroad to browse and purchase handcrafted jewellery and investment-grade gold from the comfort of their homes.

Launching the platform, the Managing Director of GoldBod Jewellery, Mrs Getrude Emefa Donkor, stated that the initiative marks a turning point in Ghana’s longstanding challenge of exporting raw gold while importing finished jewellery from foreign markets.

She noted that although Ghana remains Africa’s leading gold producer, the country has historically missed out on the economic benefits that come with processing, branding and retailing gold locally.

With the new platform, she said, GoldBod Jewellery is taking decisive action to reverse that trend.

Mrs Donkor explained that the company, originally incorporated in 2016 as PMMC Jewellery Ltd, has recently undergone extensive restructuring, factory retooling and a complete rebranding.

“These moves are intended to reposition the firm as a world-class manufacturer capable of placing Ghanaian craftsmanship alongside leading global luxury jewellery brands,” the MD underscored.

She disclosed that all the company’s jewellery pieces including rings, necklaces and bracelet were 100 per cent handcrafted by Ghanaian master artisans, showcasing the ingenuity and artistry of local talent.

She also introduced the GoldBod Jewellery Tablet, a flagship investment product made of pure 24-karat gold and available in 1 gram, 5 grams, 10 grams and 1 ounce.

Mrs Donkor described the tablet as a simple and accessible asset for Ghanaians seeking to diversify their wealth portfolios.

She said customers could buy the gold tablet, hold it as an investment, gift it, or convert it into custom jewellery in the future, adding that the company offers buy-back options when prices appreciate.

“The newly launched e-commerce platform provides several features aimed at expanding access to Ghanaian-made gold products.”

“Users can browse the full product catalogue, monitor real-time prices, shop at any time of day, select preferred items, pay securely via mobile money, card or bank transfer, and arrange for pickup from any GoldBod showroom nationwide,”the MD highlighted.

According to Mrs Donkor, for the first time, purchasing Ghanaian gold has been made as convenient as any other online transaction.

She stressed that beyond convenience, the platform plays a crucial role in Ghana’s national agenda to increase value addition and retain more foreign exchange within the economy.

“All gold used by the company is sourced from Ghanaian miners, while production, wages, taxes and related operations remain within the country,”Mrs Donkor noted.

This, she said, ensures that every purchase supports job creation, especially for young people, and contributes to strengthening the local gold manufacturing industry.

Mrs Donkor announced that GoldBod Jewellery plans to open flagship stores across Ghana and expand its brand presence to Lagos, South Africa, London, New York, Switzerland and Dubai in the coming years.

She called on the public to visit the platform and support a growing national industry that, in her words, is “not just selling gold but building a legacy.”

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA