Government increases Cocoa Producer Price

Government has decided to increase the producer price of cocoa to GHS3,625 per bag or GHS58,000 per tonne.

This represents an increase of about GHS400 per bag, equivalent to a 12.27% rise over the price announced in August.

The new price takes effect tomorrow, Friday, October 3, 2025.

Margins, fees, and rates to all other stakeholders, including COCOBOD, remain unchanged.

COCOBOD pledged to continue to implement interventions to support cocoa production and improve the welfare of cocoa farmers.

Subsequently, COCOBOD will intensify the supply of free cocoa fertilizers (liquid and granular), free insecticides, free spraying machines, free fungicides, and free flower inducers.

In addition, COCOBOD remains on track to implement the new Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for children of cocoa farmers in the 2026/27 academic year.