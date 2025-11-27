Govt Moves to Reclaim 150 Acres of Encroached MDPI Land in Tema

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has directed urgent action to reclaim more than 150 acres of state land belonging to the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI) in Tema, following years of uncontrolled encroachment.

The minister, accompanied by senior officials of the ministry and the leadership of MDPI, undertook an inspection tour of the land, which was originally acquired during the First Republic to serve as a continental centre for professional training, productivity enhancement and management development.

The vision, according to him, was to establish a reputable African institution that would “produce excellence in quality service delivery, equip people with cutting-edge knowledge and support national development across the continent.”

However, large sections of the 154-acre enclave have now been taken over by private individuals who have mounted kiosks, temporary shelters and permanent residential structures, despite lacking any valid land titles or building permits.

Dr Pelpuo described the development as “deeply worrying,” noting that the situation threatens the mandate of the Institute and undermines the government’s long-standing investment in national skills development.

He expressed concern that the original MDPI facilities, including an expansive multi-storey block that was intended to be the nucleus of the institute’s operations, have now fallen into a severe state of disrepair due to abandonment for several decades.

The minister warned that individuals who have erected permanent buildings on the land without authorisation would be required to vacate it, explaining that such developments were done “at their own risk,” since no one had been granted the right to occupy or develop the property.

“The land does not belong to them. It was acquired by government, and government has not transferred ownership to any private person,” he said.

On the role of the municipal authorities, the Minister indicated that the team would engage the Tema Municipal Assembly to ascertain whether any permits were issued without the knowledge of MDPI.

He emphasised, however, that collaboration with the Assembly would be crucial in halting further illegal development.

Preliminary interactions with the Municipal Coordinating Director, he noted, suggest that any temporary use of government land is limited to non-permanent structures, and those who have violated this directive would be held accountable.

Dr Pelpuo disclosed that the immediate priority of the Ministry was to restore full control over the land before rolling out a redevelopment plan.

He gave the assurance that government would not hesitate to act decisively once the necessary policy directions are finalised.

Regarding the abandoned government buildings on the land, he stated that they remain state property and would be restored when financial resources allow.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring that state lands earmarked for national development are preserved for their intended purpose.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

