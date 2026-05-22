Govt rolls out free primary healthcare in Madina

A new Madina Market Free Primary Healthcare Post has been inaugurated at Madina in Accra, with plans underway to construct a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound by July this year.

The proposed CHPS facility forms part of efforts by the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly to strengthen healthcare delivery in the municipality.

Speaking at the inauguration yesterday, the Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described the government’s Free Primary Healthcare initiative as transformative.

He explained that the initiative sought to shift Ghana’s healthcare system from a largely “sick care” model to a more comprehensive approach that emphasises prevention, health promotion and early intervention.

Mr Akandoh disclosed that about 150 out of the country’s 261 districts had been selected to benefit from the first phase of the programme, with Madina among the beneficiary municipalities.

He added that all equipment and logistical requirements for the first phase had already been procured and financed through government resources, rather than through borrowing.

The Minister further indicated that the government intended to expand the initiative in future to cover community pharmacies and school clinics, as part of broader efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare across the country.

He stressed that preventive and promotive healthcare remained central to reducing the national disease burden.

Mr Akandoh clarified that while the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was designed to provide financial access to quality healthcare, the Free Primary Healthcare initiative aimed to guarantee equitable access to essential health services.

He noted that although healthcare might be free for citizens, the government bore the cost of treatment.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina, Alhaji Ibrahim Faila, expressed appreciation to the government for the swift implementation of the project, noting that the initiative had only been launched last month.

He also commended the Municipal Health Directorate and healthcare professionals for their dedication and commitment to saving lives.

For his part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu, reminded the Health Minister of President Mahama’s pledge to transform the Pantang Hospital into an ultra-modern psychiatric facility.

He further drew attention to the deteriorating state of some healthcare facilities within the constituency and highlighted his personal contributions towards improving access to primary healthcare in the municipality.

BY LAWRENCE VOMEFA-AKPALU

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