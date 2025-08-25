Greater Accra regional minister directs project manager to remove illegal filling at Kpone-Katamanso lagoon

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed a project manager responsible for the illegal filling of the Kpone-Katamanso lagoon to remove all deposited materials and restore the lagoon to its natural state within one week.

This follows reports and video evidence from residents of Kpone-Katamanso showing portions of the lagoon being filled with soil and construction materials.

On Sunday, she led a delegation of officials, including the MCEs of Kpone-Katamanso and Ningo-Prampram, the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, district NADMO officers, the Mayor of Accra, and the area’s Member of Parliament, to inspect the site.

The Minister upon arrival confirmed the reports and said the activity posed serious risks, including disruption of natural drainage, flooding hazards, and long-term damage to aquatic life and the environment.

The team observed that large quantities of soil and construction materials had been dumped into the lagoon, altering its natural flow and threatening the ecosystem.

The Minister instructed that the remediation process would be supervised by the two MCEs and the Regional NADMO Director to ensure compliance.

She warned that failure to follow the directive would attract strict enforcement measures, including legal and administrative sanctions.

Hon. Ocloo stressed that protecting natural ecosystems was a collective duty and reaffirmed government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws and preserving the lagoon for both present and future generations.