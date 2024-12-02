Home Stars FC stun Legon Cities in MTN FA Cup

Division One side, Home Stars FC, last Saturday upstaged Premier League side, Legon Cities, knocking them out of the MTN FA Cup competition via a 1-0 victory in their game played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Fans had to wait until the 92nd minute when substitute Joseph Tei poked home the only of the game to send his side through while sending the handful of Legon Cities faithful’s into total silence.

The exciting Round of 64 game saw both sides displaying some fine football with end-to-end action that made it very difficult for one differentiate between the two sides, who was coming from the lower division.

Barley 20 minutes into the game and Cities lost their inspirational captain, Frank Akoto, to a head injury, which compel him to be sent straight to the hospital.

His absence at the back gave the Ho-based side the chance to threaten the goal area of the host whoever they failed to score from the numerous chances created while goalkeeper Kwame Aziz was also equal to the task when called upon.

Both coaches, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities and Christian Chibueze of Home Stars, came all out in the second half with the mind of winning the game within regulation time and brought on more attackers.

Both sides had fans turning their heads from one end to the other in search of the opener with the Division One side slightly on top.

Cities were dealt with a blow when Rahman Abdul suffered a broken leg and had to be taken to hospital.

The event dimmed the spirit of his colleagues who began to commit errors after errors at the back.

Legon Cities were then reduced to 10 men with two minutes remaining on the clock after Morris Fuseini was sent off for a second bookable offence and this took out the steam in the play at the back.

After skipper Mohammed Aliu pushed forward for a goal and lost the ball, Home Stars initiated a counter-attack and a well laid cross from the right flank fell onto the path of Tei who coolly slotted it past Aziz to send the visitors technical bench into wild jubilations.

The victory, thus see Home Stars FC advance to the Round of 32.

