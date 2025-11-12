Honouring Ghana’s War Veterans: Remembering Their Legacy on Remembrance Day

Ghana joined the world yesterday to mark the 80th Remembrance Day, with a solemn national ceremony at the Christiansborg War Cemetery in Accra. The event honoured the bravery and sacrifice of Ghanaian soldiers who served in global conflicts, many of whom never returned home.

President John Dramani Mahama led the proceedings, laying the first wreath on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana. The ceremony brought together dignitaries, diplomats, veterans, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG), and traditional leaders. Observances included a two-minute silence, the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille, and the recitation of the Ode of Remembrance, reinforcing the collective vow: “We will remember them.”

Observed annually on November 11, Remembrance Day commemorates the end of the First World War in 1918. Inspired by John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields, the red poppy endures as a universal emblem of remembrance. For Ghana, the day honours thousands of soldiers from the British West African Frontier Force who served in East Africa, Burma, and other battlefields, many of whom paid the ultimate price for peace.

The Ghanaian Times emphasizes that remembrance extends beyond ceremonial gestures. True tribute requires tangible support for veterans, addressing their welfare in healthcare, housing, and livelihoods. While the VAG continues to provide assistance, resources remain limited, highlighting the need for sustained government support, corporate engagement, and community initiatives.

Education also plays a critical role in keeping the legacy of Ghanaian soldiers alive. Schools are encouraged to teach future generations about the courage and service of these heroes, ensuring that their sacrifices are neither forgotten nor reduced to distant historical figures.

As the nation bowed its head in reflection, the message was clear: the best way to honour veterans is to build a society that values peace, justice, and the freedoms they defended. The Ghanaian Times pays tribute to every veteran, living or fallen: we remember you, we honour you, and we thank you.

