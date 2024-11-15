I don’t know anything about J.B Danquah Adu’s death – Sexy Don Don

Daniel Asei­du, the man ac­cused of killing J.B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, has de­nied ever entering the lawmaker’s house to kill him.

Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, also rejected claims by the police that his foot and fingerprints were found in the MPs house.

Asiedu was before the Accra High Court, presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with addition­al responsibility as a High Court Judge, to open his defence in the matter.

“If I have never been to the house of the MP, how can my footprints be found in his house?” Sexy Don Don asked, and told the court “I don’t know anything about the MP’s death. I am inno­cent.”

Asiedu alleged it was “people in authority who killed the MP, and they orchestrated a scheme to look as if I killed J.B Danquah Adu.”

Led by his lawyer, Mr Yaw Dankwah, accused said he did not know the MP until his picture was shown to him by the police.

Asiedu again noted that he was beaten and escorted to the MPs house, and rejected claims by the police, suggesting that after killing the MP, he handed over the stained knife to his supposed wife, one Jane, to clean it.

“I don’t know the lady the police said I gave a knife to clean. I only got to know her after she had returned from prostitution business, “Asiedu said.

He asked why the police refused to invite the said wife to testify in court.

According to Asiedu, the law­maker’s wife knew those who were after the husband’s life.

Asiedu wondered why the po­lice failed to mention alleged three police personnel who were seen in the lawmaker’s house.

He also asked why they (police) declined to call the deceased’s wife, mother and children to testify whether they saw him (Asiedu) in the house when the incident occurred.

Sexy Don Don told the court that he was innocent, adding that the picture of the MP shown to him by the police indicates the lawmaker was taller and bigger than him.

Moreover, Asiedu said he could never have overpowered the MP who was holding the knife as the police claimed.

When his counsel asked accused how he came by the name Sexy Don Don, he (Asiedu) told the court that it was the Inspector Gen­eral of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who gave him that name.

According to Asiedu, he was known as Daniel Asiedu aka “Gucci Young Star,” when he was schooling.

Asiedu is expected to be cross-examined by Principal State Attorney, Sefakor Batsa, on Thurs­day.

Asiedu is accused of murdering the MP in his house at East Legon in February 2016.

He was charged for conspiring with one Vincent Bossu, who was, however, acquitted by the Court after defence counsel filed a sub­mission of no case.

Asiedu, who is standing trial on the charge of murder, pleaded not guilty. —GNA