Pregnant woman shot dead at Zabzugu

A pregnant woman has been shot dead, and two other persons injured, following gun attack at Zoya, near Sakplengebaani in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the victims, who were all on their way to the hospital in Zabzugu, for the preg­nant woman, Naaadar, to attend regular medical check-up.

The woman was killed, and Tannanja Mmeili and Dawuni Nidibi were injured.

The incident occurred about 7: 09pm on Saturday, along the Zabzugu-Zoya road.

Abdulai Babamu Sandoo, youth leader, and a community member of Zoya, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana­ian Times said Zoya was well prompted for armed robbery.

Some of the residents in Zabzugu Township also ex­pressed worry about the rampant robbery, snatching of motorbikes and other criminal activities in area.

Afa Sulemana Mara Hamza, businessman, stated that people in the area were living in fear and panic due to the rampant crimes in the area.

He stressed that farmers and women who use that stretch were afraid to go about their duties because of activities of criminal gangs.

Hamza appealed to the local authorities and the security agen­cies to team up and fight crime in the area.

Several attempts made by the reporter to contact the Zabzugu District Police Command on the issue proved futile.

Meanwhile the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, ZABZUGU

