I have a special bonus for you — Businessman Ibrahim Mahama pledges

Businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama told the Black Stars he has “a much better bonus for you than the taxpayers” and will personally invest in the team, after visiting the squad in Rhode Island on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s World Cup decider against Croatia.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was part of the strong delegation led by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith, that visited the team’s camp following their 0-0 draw with England. He was joined by Sports and Recreation Minister Hon. Kofi Adams and Foreign Minister Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa.

Addressing the players and technical staff, Mahama revealed he had stopped following football after Ghana’s 2010 World Cup exit. “In 2010, the President and I went to South Africa to watch the match and were robbed,” he said. “And from then, I just said to myself that I won’t follow football again. My son has actually been following football, and he has actually encouraged me to look into football.”

“And I’m very happy. I thought we were just having to see players, but I’ve seen the technical team, and I’m very impressed.”

Mahama said meeting the squad brought back memories of past Black Stars sides.

He added “I just hear the names and I can’t put their faces together. And I’ve heard the name Semenyo, and I say, where is Semenyo from? And coming to see this team, it just reminds me of how they came up and how they made us proud.”

He told the team he would now follow their World Cup run closely. “So, listen, you guys, I’m going to follow your journey, and I’m going to also make sure that I invest in you, because not you alone, the technical team, you’ve done very well,” Mahama said. “And let’s find many more Ghanaians who have untold stories to see how we can make it together.”

The businessman then announced a personal incentive separate from government bonuses.

According to him, “Apart from the government’s bonus, I have a special bonus,” he said. “I was going to run away, but they’ve held me hostage, so I can’t fly back home. So, I’m going to stay and watch you. But I say, I have a much better bonus for you than the taxpayers. So please do us proud, and then you’ll be rewarded.”

Ghana face Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 28, at 5 p.m. The Black Stars sit joint top of Group L on four points and will qualify for the Round of 32 with a win.

Also present at Thursday’s meeting were President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey, Stephen Appiah, Moses Armah and Samuel Aboabire.