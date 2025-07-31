I was an intern at GBC in 1986 so I have empathy for the state broadcaster – President Mahama reveals

President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has revealed that he once worked as an intern at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 1986, a personal experience that makes him empathetic toward the challenges of the state broadcaster.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview during the buildup to the 2024 general elections, the president said he worked at GBC while studying for his post-graduate degree in Communication Studies.

“I have empathy for GBC because, like I said, I’ve worked here before. I worked as a young intern when I was doing my post-graduate in Communication Studies” he disclosed.

He added that after his time at GBC, he travelled abroad to continue his studies in Social Psychology, but the experience left him with a strong connection to the state broadcaster.

According to him, GBC and other state media outlets deserve more support because of their unique role in public service, unlike private media which often focus on profit.

“I believe we must have a state broadcaster. I believe in competition between private and state media. But there are some things only state media will carry, not for profit, but in the public interest,” he explained.

He pointed to countries like the United Kingdom, where the BBC still receives public funding to serve as a national broadcaster.

Gearing up to the 2024 elections, President Mahama promised that if elected, his administration would do its best to support GBC and ensure it is properly resourced to carry out its mandate.

By Jacob Aggrey