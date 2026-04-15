IGP promotes Police Officers for exceptional performance in Tema

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, yesterday April 14, 2026, promoted seven officers of the Tema Regional Police Command to their next ranks for their role in a recent anti-robbery operation in Tema.

The promotions were awarded to officers who responded to a robbery attack on a Mobile Money vendor at Tema Community 5 leading to the shooting of two robbery suspects and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and other exhibits.

The officers promoted are Chief Inspector Enoch Nartey Nuer, Inspector Gershon Dekpey; Inspector Prince Asante; No. 45881 Sergeant Lukman Mohammed; No. 49900 Sergeant Eugene Kuudouru; No. 54157 Corporal Jerome Akator; and No. 59882 Lance Corporal Jonathan Sewurah.

The IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), congratulated the officers on their promotion and commended them for their courage, discipline, and commitment to duty.

The IGP urged the officers to view their promotion as a call to higher responsibility and encouraged all personnel to continue working with dedication and professionalism in the service of the nation.