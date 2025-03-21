IGP reactivates regional PR units

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has reactivated the police regional communications units to foster better coordination and information sharing among regional police units.

The move by the IGP represents a shift from the previous system where in­formation from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) was centralised at its headquarters.

Mr Yohuno made the announcement at the opening of a three-day workshop for public affairs officers at the Detective Training Academy in Accra yesterday to discuss ways to strengthen the Public Affairs arm of the GPS.

“It is on this premise that the current Police Administration, under my leader­ship, will reactivate and revive all Regional Police Public Affairs offices to interact and meet the ever-evolving demands of our society and media partners,” he said.

As part of the initiative, the IGP urged regional Public Relations Officers (PROs) to be vigilant in combating disinforma­tion and misinformation associated with the service.

For her part, the Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, expressed excitement about being part of the first batch of PROs addressed by the IGP and benefiting from a training workshop to enhance their skills.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that effective communication between the police and the public was essential, with regional Public Relations officers serving as the primary bridge between law enforcement and the communities they served.

BY AGNES OWUSU